Nagaland govt to cut non-development expenditure to fund free COVID vaccination programme

The Nagaland government has decided to cut the non-development expenditure of its departments by 20 percent to fund additional expenses for providing free COVID-19 vaccines and other related activities, an official said.

Around Rs 47.68 crore of non-development expenditure ranging from travel and office expenses, motor vehicles, and maintenance costs will be mobilized, he said.

"In view of the emerging requirements for mobilizing additional funds to provide free COVID-19 vaccine and other related activities, the government directed its departments to cut 20 percent under the non-development expenditure from the Budget Estimate 2021-22," the official said.

The state government has announced that it would provide free vaccines to people in the age group of 18 to 44 years. The registration process for the inoculation programme is in progress, and the immunization will commence after the arrival of the vaccines, a health official said.

