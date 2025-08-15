La Ganeshan, Nagaland Governor, dies at 80: Who was he and what role did he play in Tamil Nadu BJP? Ganesan had been battling for his life after suffering a serious head injury following a fall at his residence in Chennai on August 8. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in the city.

New Delhi:

Nagaland Governor La Ganesan passed away at the age of 80 on Friday. As per details, Ganesan had been battling for his life after suffering a serious head injury following a fall at his residence in Chennai on August 8. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai, where he was placed under Intensive Medical Care (ICU). Notably, Ganesan was a prominent BJP leader of Tamil Nadu.

Who was La Ganesan?

Ganesan was a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party and a veteran of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. He served as the 19th Governor of Nagaland from February 20, 2023, until his death. His previous tenures include as the 17th Governor of Manipur between August 27, 2021 and February 19, 2023, the Governor of West Bengal (Additional Charge) between July 18, 2022 and November 17, 2022. Before that, he was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh. La Ganesan had previously served as a Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh.

Ganesan was born on February 16, 1945, in a Tamil Brahmin family to Ilakkumirakavan and Alamelu in Tamil Nadu. He lost his father at a young age, after which he continued his education while living with his brother. He later joined the RSS and devoted himself fully to public life as a full-time pracharak (worker) of the organisation.