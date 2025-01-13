Nag Mk 2 tested successfully | Watch new version of anti-tank guided missile hitting target

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The new version of the anti-tank guided missile 'Nag Mk 2' is tested successfully

The Defence Ministry on Monday said India has successfully carried out field evaluation trials of Nag Mk-2, an indigenously developed third-generation anti-tank guided missile.

Reacting to the milestone, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Army and industry. He hailed the successful field evaluation trials of the entire weapon system of Nag Mk 2.

The trials were conducted recently at a firing range in Rajasthan's Pokhran in the presence of senior Army officers, the defence ministry said.

"Field evaluation trials of indigenously-developed Nag Mk 2, the third-generation anti-tank fire-and-forget guided missile, were successfully conducted recently at Pokhran field range in the presence of senior officers of the Indian Army," the statement read.

"During the three field trials, the missile systems destroyed precisely all the targets -- maximum and minimum range, thus validating its firing range," it said.

The Nag missile carrier version-2 was also field-evaluated.

"With this, the entire weapon system is now ready for induction into the Indian Army," the ministry said in a statement.

DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat appreciated the efforts of all the stakeholders for making the missile ready for induction into the Army.

(With PTI inputs)