62 samples in Delhi's Nabi Karim found negative in COVID-19 rapid testing At least 62 samples were taken for COVID-19 testing in Delhi's Nabi Karim and all of them were found negative. "Rapid testing for COVID-19 began at Nabi Karim containment zone in Central District of the national capital. 62 random samples were tested in the area and all came negative," the Delhi government said in a statement today.