Mysuru gang-rape: Karnataka CM Bommai says will form special team to probe case

Karnatak Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai on Thursday said that the state government will form a special team to probe the gang-rape incident in Mysuru.

A college girl was allegedly raped by five men near Chamundi Hill in Mysuru late on Tuesday and the incident came to light on Wednesday. The girl and her male friend, who was assaulted by the gang, are undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Bommai has also assured that the perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice.

"It's an unfortunate incident. My government has taken it seriously. The perpetrators will be caught soon and brought to justice," Bommai, who is on a two-day visit to the national capital, told reporters.

Based on the girl's complaint, a case of gang-rape was registered against unknown people. The Mysuru police commissioner Dr Chandragupta visited the spot and formed multiple teams to probe the case.

