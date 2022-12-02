Mumbai: South Korean Youtuber thanks 'Indian heroes' for saving her from assault

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@MHYOCHI The Korean tourist, Hyojeong Park, also tweeted thanking the two men, Aditya and Atharva, for saving her from harassment.

Maharashtra: A young Korean YouTuber who was sexually harassed on a Mumbai street while she was livestreaming has taken to Twitter to thank the Indian men who helped her push for action against the incident. The Korean tourist, Hyojeong Park, thanked the two men, Aditya and Atharva, for saving her from harassment.

"Lunch with two Indian gentlemen who help me to post the video and save me on the street. Aditya and Atharva," Ms Park tweeted along with a photo of them having lunch at a restaurant in Mumbai. The police have filed a case against the two accused, Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh, 19, and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari, 20 in connection with a case related to the abuse of the Youtuber.

In yet another tweet she also shared the video of the same in which she called them 'Indian heroes.'

Ms Hyojeong Park's goes by the online handle 'Mhyochi.' Her video showed one of the accused getting close to her while she was livestreaming in Mumbai. The accused also tried to hold her hand despite she protested. As she walks away, the accused appeared again with another man on a bike and offered her a lift.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra: On camera, 2 youth molest Korean YouTuber; arrested

Latest India News