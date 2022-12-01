Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Maharashtra: On camera, 2 youth molest Korean YouTuber; arrested

Korean YouTuber harassed: Two youths, Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, were arrested for allegedly molesting a Korean woman YouTuber during a live streaming. Taking cognisance, Khar Police registered an FIR and arrested both of them, Mumbai Police said.

In no time, the video went viral. Here is the video

In the one-minute-long undated video, it can be seen that a young man offering a lift to the woman by grabbing her hand even as she protests. The woman is seen keeping her calm even when he tries to come close to her.

Latest India News