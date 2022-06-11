Mumbai police summons Nupur Sharma in case related to her remarks against Prophet Mohammad

Follow us on Image Source : PTI In this file photo dated Sunday, May 1, 2022, BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a programme at Delhi University.

Mumbai Police has summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma to record a statement on June 25 in connection with her objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad, an official said here on Saturday.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against Sharma at Pydhonie police station in the city earlier this week after her comments about the Prophet during a TV debate triggered a huge controversy.

Police wanted to record her statement in the case and she has been asked to appear before the investigating officer at 11 am on June 25, the official said.

Earlier, police had asked for a video of the debate from the concerned news channel. The BJP has suspended Sharma and expelled another leader, Naveen Jindal, who had tweeted similar comments.

