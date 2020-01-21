Mumbai Metro head Ashwini Bhide transferred in Maharashtra bureaucratic reshuffle

Ashwini Bhide, the Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), has been transferred in a bureaucratic reshuffle of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers in Maharashtra. Ranjit Singh Deol has been appointed in Bhide's place. He is currently the Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

Last year, Aaditya Thackeray has sought the transfer of Ashwini Bhide for not heeding the Opposition to tree felling in Aarey Colony for Mumbai metro's car shed. He also questioned the stand taken by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) that there cannot be a metro for the city if land was not made available in the forested Aarey Colony.

The reshuffle comes just a week after the Maharashtra government transferred 22 IAS officers last week.