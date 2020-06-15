Image Source : PTI Mumbai local trains resume operations for persons connected with essential services

After an unprecedented shutdown of about 3 months, Mumbai's local trains resumed operations today for people connected with essential services. The first local from Chirchgate to Virar left at 5.30 am. As per reports, around 1.25 lakh passengers will be able to travel from today through Central, Harbor local trains.

Local service will be available only for the passengers connected with the essential service, who will be allowed inside the station premises only after showing identification proof to the authorities, the service of the local train will not be available for ordinary passengers.

Mumbai's coronavirus cases have notched up to 58,135 while the death toll stands at 2,190.

