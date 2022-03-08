Accused in 37 serious crimes, one of most wanted Mumbai gangsters held in Karnataka

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Wanted in 37 cases, Mumbai gangster held by Karnataka Police

One of the most wanted Mumbai gangsters was held by the Karnataka police early on Tuesday. According to the details, the gangster was identified as Iliyas Abdul Asif a.k.a Bhackana. The accused was wanted by the Mumbai police in 37 serious crimes -- murder, attempt to murder, extortion, robbery and drug cases, the police said.

The team headed by Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Vamsi Krishna, Additional SP Lakshmi Ganesh and Anekal Deputy SP M Mallesh got information about the accused person staying in a private restaurant following which a special operation was conducted.

At the time of the arrest, the accused was holding a loaded gun, but the team managed to overpower him.

The police have recovered four live bullets, one pistol, 15 SIM cards and six mobiles from the accused person.

The accused was also wanted in a case of assault on businessman Sikandar Raju Luladia with an iron rod at his office in Mumbai.

Abdul was in hiding in Karnataka after the Mumbai Police had intensified their search for him in the city and other parts of Maharashtra.

