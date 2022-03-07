Monday, March 07, 2022
     
Delhi: Man kills wife, brothers-in-laws in fit of rage in Shakurpur

Hitendra fired several rounds in a fit of rage after an argument broke out between him, his wife and in-laws on Sunday night, they said.

PTI Reported by: PTI
New Delhi Published on: March 07, 2022 13:06 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE).

Delhi: Man kills wife, brothers-in-laws in fit of rage in Shakurpur. 

 

Highlights

  • 43-yr-old man guns down his wife and her 2 brothers in Northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area
  • He allegedly had a fight with them over domestic issue at his house, informed police
  • Hitendra fired several rounds in a fit of rage after an argument broke out between them

A 43-year-old man shot dead his wife and her two brothers allegedly after a fight with them over a domestic issue at his house in Northwest Delhi's Shakurpur area, police said on Monday.

Hitendra fired several rounds in a fit of rage after an argument broke out between him, his wife and in-laws on Sunday night, they said.

Information about the incident near Yadav Market at Shakurpur was received at the Subhash Place police station around 11.25 pm on Sunday, police said.

Hitendra's wife Seema (39) and her brothers Surendra (36) and Vijay (33) were rushed to a hospital, where they were declared brought dead, they said, adding that Vijay's wife Babita (33) suffered bullet injuries and is being treated.

"During the inquiry, it was learnt that there was a quarrel between Hitendra and his in-laws. He shot at his two brothers-in-law, wife and sister-in-law, who had come to his house," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

Police said Seema's family members had come to speak with Hitendra about a domestic issue, police said.

Rangnani said that a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

The weapon, a licensed pistol, used in the offence has also been recovered, police said. Hitendra's earnings were from rent.

