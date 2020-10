Image Source : ANI Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Janata Market near Chembur railway station; 10 workers rescued

A fire broke out at Janata Market near Chembur railway station in Mumbai on Thursday morning. At least 8 fire tenders that were rushed to the site brought the situation under control.

About 10-12 workers have been rescued so far.

Mumbai: The fire that broke out at a market near Chembur railway station has been doused; cooling operation underway. #Maharashtra https://t.co/ZSRBCqcrwp pic.twitter.com/j2HlT4S90J — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

