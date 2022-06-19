Sunday, June 19, 2022
     
  4. Mumbai fire: 11 rescued after blaze in 16-storey residential building

The blaze erupted in two flats on the building's 14th floor and their scared residents then rushed to the 15th floor to save themselves.

Paras Bisht Edited by: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15
Mumbai Updated on: June 19, 2022 9:35 IST
Image Source : TWITTER@ANI

Highlights

  • Blaze erupted in two flats on the building's 14th floor
  • Seven fire engines, eight jumbo tankers were rushed to the spot
  • The blaze was completely doused by around 6.30 am

Mumbai fire: 11 people were safely rescued after a fire broke out in the premises of a 16-floor residential building in north Mumbai on Sunday. The fire control room got a call around 12.25 am about the blaze in 'Dheeraj Savera' building located in Borivli suburb.

The blaze erupted in two flats on the building's 14th floor and their scared residents then rushed to the 15th floor to save themselves, the official from the fire control room said. Seven fire engines, eight jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

"Three women and eight other people (residents of flats affected by the fire) were safely rescued from the building. No one was injured," the official said. The blaze was completely doused by around 6.30 am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. No one was injured in the incident. 

Also Read | Delhi: Fire breaks out at shoe market in Karol Bagh, no casualties reported

