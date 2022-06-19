Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER@ANI Mumbai fire 11 rescued after blaze in 16-storey residential building

Mumbai fire: 11 people were safely rescued after a fire broke out in the premises of a 16-floor residential building in north Mumbai on Sunday. The fire control room got a call around 12.25 am about the blaze in 'Dheeraj Savera' building located in Borivli suburb.

The blaze erupted in two flats on the building's 14th floor and their scared residents then rushed to the 15th floor to save themselves, the official from the fire control room said. Seven fire engines, eight jumbo tankers, ambulance and other assistance were rushed to the spot, he said.

"Three women and eight other people (residents of flats affected by the fire) were safely rescued from the building. No one was injured," the official said. The blaze was completely doused by around 6.30 am, he said, adding that the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. No one was injured in the incident.

