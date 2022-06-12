Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: Fire breaks out at shoe market in Karol Bagh, no casualties reported.

Highlights Fire erupted in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh area of national capital today

As many as 39 fire tenders rushed to the spot

Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot on information

Delhi fire news : A massive fire broke out at a shoe market in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh area on Sunday (June 12).

The fire erupted in the Gaffar market in Karol Bagh area of national capital, the Delhi Fire Service said.

As many as 39 fire tenders rushed to the spot. The fire is under control. Delhi Police personnel also reached the spot on information.

According to Delhi Fire Service, no one is trapped inside and no injuries have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

"A serious fire call was received from a shoe market in Gaffar, Karol Bagh, at 4.16 am and 39 fire tenders were rushed to the site," Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

Image Source : INDIA TV. Delhi: Fire breaks out at shoe market in Karol Bagh, no casualties reported.

Nobody was trapped or received any injuries, he added.

Further details are awaited.

