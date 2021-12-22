Delhi, Mumbai see jump in daily cases amid Omicron scare; PM to hold review meet | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : AP Skyline is seen as people spend time at Marine Drive in Mumbai. Delhi and Mumbai reported a surge in daily Covid cases.

Highlights Delhi and Mumbai, both cities on Wednesday reported a jump in daily Covid cases

Mumbai saw 490 new cases while Delhi reported 125 infections

PM Modi will hold a Covid review meeting on Thursday to check preparedness

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will hold a Covid review meeting amid rising Covid cases and Omicron threat. At present, India's Omicron tally stands at 213 as per the health ministry's report. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, two big metropolitans including the national capital Delhi and Mumbai reported an increased daily tally of new cases. Delhi reported 125 new Covid cases -- highest in 6 months -- while Mumbai saw nearly 500 cases (490). With Christmas and New Year around the corner, cases across the country may surge even more.

In a statement, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday morning that the Omicron infection tally has reached 213 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positive cases, 90 have been discharged. So far 15 states have reported Omicron cases, said the ministry. At 57, Delhi has the highest cases of Omicron infection followed by Maharashtra with 54 cases, said the ministry report. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also called a review meeting on preparedness and management of new variant Omicron on Thursday. The Centre has said that the new Covid variant Omicron is three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. The Centre has asked the states to review the emerging data of Covid-19 affected population, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilisation, manpower, notifying Containment Zones and the enforcement of perimeter of containment zones at the district levels. The Centre has also asked the states to formulate a strategy that can ensure infection is contained at the local level itself before it spreads to other parts. Amid the Omicron threat, the states have been asked to 'activate war rooms and keep analysing all trends and surges, no matter how small and keep taking proactive measures at the district or local level'. Scientists have predicted that the third Covid wave in the country led by Omicron variant may peak in February and subside in a month. IIT Hyderabad scientists -- based on Covid tracker model -- have predicted that the third wave may come in the beginning of the new year but it will be milder than the second wave. Recent reports also show that in South Africa, where Omicron cases were first reported, is witnessing a dramatic drop in the daily caseload, showing early signs that the wave has attained its peak.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Omicron scare: Delhi bans Christmas, New Year gatherings as cases rise, CM to hold review meet tomorrow

ALSO READ | Omicron: Third wave in India may peak in February, predicts study

Latest India News