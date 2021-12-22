Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Omicron scare: Delhi Bans Christmas, New Year gatherings As Cases Rise I Check details

Amid a rise in coronavirus cases and the threat of the Omicron variant, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday directed district magistrates to ensure no Christmas and New Year gathering takes place in the national capital. It ordered the district magistrates (DMs) to identify potential COVID-19 superspreader areas ahead of Christmas and New Year.

Here are the guidelines issued in the new order released:

All Districts Magistrates and District DCPs are instructed to ensure that no cultural event or gatherings take place for celebrating Christmas or New Year in NCT of Delhi.

All restaurants and bars are allowed up to 50% of the seating capacity.

Marriage-related gatherings are permitted with a ceiling of 200 persons.

DMs and District DCPs to conduct surprise checks and are instructed to take strict penal action against defaulters.

RWAs are advised not to allow their residents, shopkeepers, and customers without masks in their respective areas or public spaces.

There has been a persistent rise in Covid-19 cases in Delhi during the last few days.

Omicron cases in the capital have increased to 57.

The country has so far reported 213 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus

Delhi and Maharashtra continue to contribute the highest number of new Omicron cases to the country’s total caseload.

