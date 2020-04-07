Mumbai: BMC installs 'SAFEST' machine for rapid swab testing of coronavirus

Image Source : TWITTER Mumbai: BMC installs 'SAFEST' machine for rapid swab testing of coroanvirus

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said they are now installing the safest swab technique machine at Kasturba Hospital. The step will allow safe and rapid testing of COVID-19 in coronavirus suspects. The development was confirmed by the BMC on their official Twitter handle. In a tweet, the authorities said, "@mybmc is now installing 'SAFEST - Safe And Fast Evaluation Swab Technique' machine at Kasturba Hospital, allowing for safe and rapid testing for #Covid19

Installed by the BMC, the phone booths - one of which has been placed at Kasturba Hospital, will also be installed at KEM Hospital and at SevenHills Hospital. The booth will not only save time but also protect health care workers who collect swabs from being infected by suspected patients.

Hospitals in Seoul, South Korea, had introduced phone booth testing that allows medical staff to examine patients safely and fast.

According to BMC officials, public and private labs are together testing over 1,000 samples a day. So far 10,500 samples have been tested across the city since March.

With the introduction of the booths, authorities are hoping to be able to test around 10,000 samples a week.

Meanwhile, 23 more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 891, a health official said.

Out of 23 new cases, 10 have been reported from Mumbai, four from Pune, three from Ahmednagar, two each from Buldhana and Nagpur, and one each from Thane and Sangli, he said.

So far, 52 deaths have been reported from the state.

