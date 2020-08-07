Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalized after complaint of stomach ache

Image Source : PTI Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalized

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav on late Thursday admitted to a hospital in Lucknow after he complained of severe stomach ache.

As per media reports, he has been admitted to Medanta Hospital, Lucknow. Medanta Hospital Director Dr. Rakesh Kapoor told Hindustan Times, "Mulayam Singh Yadav was having stomach ache and was not taking food properly due to stomach problems."

"His overall health is stable," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Yadav's wife Sadhana Gupta Yadav was admitted to Medanta Medicity hospital. She complained of difficulty in breathing.

Dr. Rakesh Kapoor said that she was suffering from high blood pressure. However, her corona report has been found to be negative.

Meanwhile, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav and daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav along with some party leaders visited him at the hospital.

