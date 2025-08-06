Mohali oxygen plant blast: Two dead, several injured in massive explosion in Phase 9 Mohali blast: An explosion in a cylinder at an oxygen plant triggered a chain reaction, causing a major explosion which left at least two people dead.

Mohali:

Two people were killed and several others injured after a massive explosion ripped apart an oxygen plant in Punjab's Mohali city on Wednesday, officials said.

The explosion occurred at the plant located in the Phase 9 industrial area. According to Mohal DC, upon receiving the information, medical teams, police, and district administration personnel swiftly arrived at the site and began rescue operations without delay.

The cause behind the blast is yet to be ascertained and officials are currently carrying out rescue and relief efforts at the site.

SDM Damandeep Kaur said, "We received information this morning about an oxygen cylinder explosion. Upon reaching the site, we found that two people had died and several others were injured. The injured have been taken to the hospital, and the bodies are being sent for post-mortem. The explosion was extremely powerful, one cylinder exploded, triggering a chain reaction that caused nearby cylinders to explode as well. Two people lost their lives and three sustained injuries. Further investigation is currently underway."