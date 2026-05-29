Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: AAP takes lead as counting continues

Mohali:

Counting of votes for the Mohali Municipal Corporation elections is underway, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) emerging ahead after winning 13 of the 50 wards counted so far. The Congress has secured 4 wards, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Independent candidates have won 2 wards each. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to open its account.

Mohali Municipal Corporation results 2026

AAP: 13

Congress: 4

SAD: 2

IND: 2

BJP: 0

The municipal corporation comprises 50 wards, including 20 general wards. A total of 22 wards are reserved for women, three for Scheduled Caste women, three for Scheduled Castes and two for Backward Classes.

Polling for the civic body elections was held through ballot papers on May 26 along with polls for seven other municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils and 21 nagar panchayats across Punjab. The Mohali civic polls are being closely watched ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections, with the results seen as a key indicator of urban voter sentiment in the state.

Voter turnout

The overall voter turnout in the 2026 local body elections in Punjab stood at around 64 per cent, according to the Punjab State Election Commission. As per the latest available figures, the voter turnout in the Mohali Municipal Corporation elections was approximately 54.84 per cent.

A total of 6,87,176 voters were eligible to cast their votes in the Mohali civic polls, including 3,54,382 male voters, 3,32,784 female voters and 10 third-gender voters.

What happened in 2021 polls?

In the 2021 Mohali Municipal Corporation elections, Congress had swept the polls by winning 37 out of 50 wards, while Independent candidates secured the remaining 13 seats.

Congress: 37

IND: 13

AAP: 00

BJP: 00

SAD: 00

Also Read: Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

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