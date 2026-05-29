May 29, 2026
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Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi
Published: ,Updated:

Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: The polling for the Mohali Municipal Corporation was held on May 26 across all 50 wards. Scroll down to check the complete list of ward and party-wise winners.

Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026
Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026 Image Source : India TV
Mohali:

The counting of votes for the Mohali Municipal Corporation in Punjab is underway amid tight security. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on May 26, along with 7 other municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 21 nagar panchayats in the state. This election is one of eight major municipal corporation polls in Punjab, which is seen as a critical trial of urban voter sentiment leading up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Municipal Corporation has a total of 50 wards. Of 50 wards in this corporation, 20 are general wards, while 22 wards are reserved for women and an additional three wards are reserved for Scheduled Caste women. A total of three seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and two are reserved for the Backward Classes.

In the 2021 polls, Congress won the Mohali municipal corporation polls by registering victory in 37 of the 50 wards, while independents bagged the remaining 13.

 Full list of ward and party-wise winners

Ward No  Winning candidate name Party name  Margin of votes
1      
2      
3      
4      
5      
6      
7 Inderpreet Kaur Prince SAD 531
8 Gurmukh Singh Sohal AAP 433
9 Kuldeep Kaur Kang SAD 112
10      
11      
12 Anuradha Anand Congress 829
13 Kuldeep Kaur IND 589
14      
15      
16      
17      
18      
19      
20      
21      
22      
23      
24      
25      
26 Satwinder Singh AAP 97
27 Parwinder Kaur Congress 545
28 Ravinder Singh AAP 40
29 Ramanpreet Kaur AAP 107
30 Harjeet Singh Congress 701
31 Aruna Sharma AAP 64
32 Gurjit Singh AAP 410
33 Gurpreet Kaur AAP 309
34 Sukhdev Singh AAP 67
35 Kulwinder Kaur IND 89
36 Harpal Singh AAP 364
37 Baljit Kaur Congress 882
38 Bachan Singh Boparai AAP 508
39      
40      
41      
42 Sarabjeet Singh AAP 458
43 Ramandeep Kaur  AAP 560
44      
45      
46      
47      
48      
49      
50 Harpal Singh AAP 134
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Punjab Mohali Punjab Municipal Corporations Punjab Municipal Election Results 2026 Punjab Local Polls
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