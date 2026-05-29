Mohali Municipal Corporation Election Results 2026: Complete list of ward and party-wise winners

Mohali:

The counting of votes for the Mohali Municipal Corporation in Punjab is underway amid tight security. The polling for this corporation took place across 50 wards via ballot papers on May 26, along with 7 other municipal corporations, 75 municipal councils, and 21 nagar panchayats in the state. This election is one of eight major municipal corporation polls in Punjab, which is seen as a critical trial of urban voter sentiment leading up to the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

Municipal Corporation has a total of 50 wards. Of 50 wards in this corporation, 20 are general wards, while 22 wards are reserved for women and an additional three wards are reserved for Scheduled Caste women. A total of three seats are reserved for the Scheduled Castes, and two are reserved for the Backward Classes.

In the 2021 polls, Congress won the Mohali municipal corporation polls by registering victory in 37 of the 50 wards, while independents bagged the remaining 13.

Full list of ward and party-wise winners