PM Modi shares video message amid COVID-19 lockdown | Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Friday via a video message as India entered its 10th day of coronavirus lockdown in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 amid a global crisis. In his 4th address to the citizens amid the COVID-19 shutdown in the country, the Prime Minister asked people to switch off lights and light candles, diyas, torch, mobile flashlight for 9 minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to end the darkness of COVID-19 and create an atmosphere of hope to strengthen India's fight against the novel disease.

PM Modi video message amid COVID-19 lockdown | Highlights

09:21 am | Boosting peoples' confidence amid COVID-19 fight, Modi said that no force is stronger than our spirit and enthusiasm.

09:19 am | Unprecedented discipline and sense of service by people during coronavirus lockdown, said PM in his video message.

09:15 am | We are at home during lockdown, but we are not alone as the collective strength of the entire country is with each one of us. We have to move towards the light from the darkness created by coronavirus, PM Modi said. ​

09:11 am | PM urges people to close all lights and stand at doors/windows of their houses with candles, diya or flashlights of mobile at 9 pm for 9 minutes On 5 April/Sunday.

09:03 am | 130 crore Indians are together fighting coronavirus. When the country is fighting such a big battle, we have to move forward towards hope. Those who have been affected most due to the COVID-19, we have to think about that section and help them move towards hope.

09:00 am | PM Modi addresses the nation via video message amid coronavirus lockdown in the country. He is talking about the lockdown situation in the country.

08:44 am | In a short while from now, at 9 AM, will be sharing a video message for the people of India. Do watch, tweeted PM Modi.

In a short while from now, at 9 AM, will be sharing a video message for the people of India. Do watch. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2020

On Thursday, following his meeting with all the chief ministers, PM Modi tweeted, "Had an extensive interaction with Chief Ministers of various states. The Centre and all the states are working in close cooperation to battle the COVID-19 menace. We are doing everything possible to ensure a healthy India." India coronavirus positive cases crossed 2,000-mark as the numbers currently stand at 2069 including 53 deaths. The nation has witnessed a sharp increase in COVID-19 positive cases following Tablighi Jamaat episode when close to 2,000 people attended a religious event in Nizamuddin West, Delhi. Tabligh-e-Jamaat's Markaz in Nizamuddin West has emerged as an epicenter for the spread of the coronavirus in different parts of the country after thousands of people took part in a congregation from March 1-15.

Take a look at nation-wide coronavirus cases, deaths in the country

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 55 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/ Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 86 1 1 2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0 3 Assam 5 0 0 4 Bihar 24 0 1 5 Chandigarh 16 0 0 6 Chhattisgarh 9 2 0 7 Delhi 219 8 4 8 Goa 5 0 0 9 Gujarat 87 8 7 10 Haryana 43 21 0 11 Himachal Pradesh 3 1 1 12 Jammu and Kashmir 62 2 2 13 Jharkhand 1 0 0 14 Karnataka 110 9 3 15 Kerala 265 25 2 16 Ladakh 13 3 0 17 Madhya Pradesh 99 0 6 18 Maharashtra 335 42 13 19 Manipur 1 0 0 20 Mizoram 1 0 0 21 Odisha 4 0 0 22 Puducherry 3 1 0 23 Punjab 46 1 4 24 Rajasthan 108 3 0 25 Tamil Nadu 234 6 1 26 Telengana 107 1 3 27 Uttarakhand 7 2 0 28 Uttar Pradesh 113 14 2 29 West Bengal 53 6 3 Total number of confirmed cases in India 2069 156 53

During his meeting with the CMs, PM Modi told chief ministers to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation, and quarantine -- in the next few weeks with a common goal to ensure minimum loss of life, and pitched for formulating a “staggered” exit strategy from the ongoing lockdown.​

