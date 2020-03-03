Modi on Coronavirus says no need to panic, shares precautionary measures

Modi says no need to panic over Coronavirus

PM Modi on Tuesday said there is no need to panic over Coronavirus and we must work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. The Prime Minister's tweet has come after two more Coronavirus positive cases were confirmed in India -- one in New Delhi and another in Telangana on Monday.

Meanwhile, two school in Noida have been shut on Tuesday after one of the Coronavirus infected man who lives in Delhi hosted a party which was attended by some families and their children as authorities monitor suspected exposure to the deadly virus of people who came in contact with the infected person.

There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. pic.twitter.com/sRRPQlMdtr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

Earlier in the day, Modi held an extensive review on the preparedness for novel coronavirus.

"Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries and states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention," he said in a tweet.

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said six cases with "high-viral load" were detected during sample testing in Agra and these people have been kept in isolation.

The six people had come in contact with a 45-year-old patient from Delhi, whose case came to light on Monday, and they include his family members.

According to government sources, the man, who is a resident of Mayur Vihar, had visited them in Agra.

The six have been kept in isolation at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi and their samples are being sent to NIV, Pune for confirmation.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ: Coronavirus can survive up to 9 DAYS outside body at room temperature: Study

ALSO READ: Coronavirus Scare: India cancels Visas issued to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan

http://vidgyor.com#0_a4r52ene