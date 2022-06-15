Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Modi in Gujarat PM to offer prayers at Mahakali temple in Pavagadh before hoisting ‘dhwaja’ atop shrine

Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on June 18 to meet his mother Hiraba as she is set to enter the 100th year of her life on June 18. Hiraba was born on June 18, 1923. Hiraba lives with the prime minister's younger brother Pankaj Modi at Raysan village on the outskirts of Gandhinagar city. The area falls under the BJP-ruled Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation.

PM Modi will also visit the Mahakali temple at Pavagadh in the Panchmahals district for the first time after it was refurbished. On the occassion, PM is scheduled to perform a puja at the temple before hoisting ‘dhwaja’ at full mast atop the shrine after decades. The authorities have decided that the temple will remain closed for public for two days from Thursday afternoon to prepare for PM’s visit and security reasons.

‘Dhwaja’ has not been hoisted for years as the top of the temple was broken. Now, it has been completely renovated. The sanctum sanctorum of this grand Mahakali temple is made of gold. A dargah was built just just above the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and there was a dispute about it for many years. The matter also went to the Gujarat High Court, but to no avail. After long negotiations, about 4 years ago, under an agreement, the dargah was removed from the sanctum sanctorum and made in a corner in the temple courtyard and the reconstruction of the temple started.

After hoisting the flag at Pavagadh, the Prime Minister will also visit the 'Virasat Van. Thereafter, he will address a public rally, 'Gujarat Gaurav Abhiyan', in Vadodara city. PM Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for 18 projects of the Indian Railways worth Rs 16,369 crore. The PM will also provide benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Aavas Yojana to 8,907 beneficiaries and will expand the Gujarat government's "Poshan Sudha Yojana," launched on a pilot basis in 2017-18, to more areas.

History of Pavagadh and interesting things related to it:

Pavagadh is a famous tourist place in Gujarat. The Shaktipeeth situated on the Pavagadh mountain is one of the 52 Shaktipeeths. The ancient temple of Maa Kali is situated on the hill of Pavagadh. Here sage Vishwamitra did severe penance for Mother Kali. The height of Pavagadh is about 762 meters above sea level. The facility of both ropeway and ladder is available to reach this Shaktipeeth. Pavagadh also holds great importance for the Jain sect. This site was included in the list of World Heritage by the world organization UNESCO in 2004. The temple renovation is a part of a larger project to develop Pavagadh as a pilgrimage and tourist centre.

