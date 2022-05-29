Sunday, May 29, 2022
     
Modi Govt 8 years: India TV to host day-long mega conclave 'Samvaad'

Top ministers, dignitaries, and celebrities will be participating in the conclave to speak about the Modi government which has been in the power for the past 8 years.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: May 29, 2022 23:17 IST
India TV Samvaad.
Image Source : INDIA TV

India TV Samvaad.

As the Modi government completes 8 years in power, India TV will be organising a mega conclave 'India TV Samvaad' in New Delhi on Monday, May 30, 2022.

The day-long conclave will begin at 11 am on Monday. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is completing 8 years in power, during the course of which his government brought major reforms, redefined India's foreign policy, boosted infrastructure, promoted the digital economy, minimised governance in the bureaucratic process, improved India's position in terms of ease of business among many other steps.

As India TV hosts #IndiaTVSamvaad, tune into the day-long session of discussions, and debates on how much India changed in these 8 years under the Modi government.

