Modi 3.0: PM Narendra Modi signs first file to release Rs 20,000 crore for PM Kisan Nidhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi signs his first file after swearing in as Prime Minister for the third time.

In a symbolic move underscoring the government's unwavering dedication to farmer welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first official act after assuming office for the third term was the authorisation of the release of the 17th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi. PM Modi reiterated the government's steadfast commitment to the prosperity of farmers, highlighting the significance of the inaugural action being in the realm of agriculture.

Empowering farmers through PM Kisan Nidhi

The release of the 17th installment of the PM Kisan Nidhi is poised to benefit approximately 9.3 crore farmers across the nation, with a total distribution expected to reach around Rs 20,000 crores.

PM Modi's vision for agriculture

Expressing a vision for continuous advancement in the agricultural sector, PM Modi emphasised the government's ongoing efforts and future endeavours aimed at bolstering farmer livelihoods and fostering agricultural growth.

Symbolic gesture of prioritising farmers

By prioritising farmer welfare in its initial executive action, the new government sends a clear message of its steadfast commitment to the well-being and prosperity of farmers, a cornerstone of India's agrarian economy.

Also read | PM Modi's new cabinet: Lawyers, MBAs, Postgraduates lead the way | DETAILS