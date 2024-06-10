PM Modi's new cabinet: Lawyers, MBAs, Postgraduates lead the way | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: PM Modi greets BJP MPs Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and others at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 72-member council of ministers features a diverse mix of professionals. Among the 30 cabinet ministers, there are six lawyers, three MBA degree holders, and ten postgraduates. Prime Minister Modi and Rajnath Singh are notable for holding master's degrees. The cabinet includes six ministers with law degrees: Nitin Gadkari, J P Nadda, Piyush Goyal, Sarbananda Sonowal, Bhupender Yadav, and Kiren Rijiju. Additionally, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Dharmendra Pradhan, Dr. Virendra Kumar, Mansukh Mandviya, Hardeep Singh Puri, Annapurna Devi, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat hold postgraduate degrees.

Graduates in the cabinet

Six ministers are graduates, including Manohar Lal, H D Kumaraswamy, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh, Pralhad Joshi, and Giriraj Singh.

Modi takes oath for historic third term

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was sworn in on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers. The ceremony underscored continuity, youth, and experience, rewarding partners in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

New faces in the cabinet

The new cabinet features 33 first-time ministers, including three former chief ministers: Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Manohar Lal Khattar (Haryana), and H D Kumaraswamy (Karnataka). Among the new faces is Suresh Gopi, an actor-turned-politician, who became the BJP's first Lok Sabha MP from Kerala.

Celebrities and business tycoons attend

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, singer Kailash Kher, and business magnates Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani were among the notable attendees at the swearing-in ceremony.

Industry leaders at the event

Mukesh Ambani attended with his sons, Anant and Akash, and son-in-law Anand Piramal. Gautam Adani was accompanied by his wife Priti and brother Rajesh Adani. Actors Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Anupam Kher, and Vikrant Massey were also present.

Dignitaries and spiritual leaders

Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and former president Ram Nath Kovind attended the event, along with many seers, including spiritual leader Swami Rambhadracharya. The ceremony saw close to 8,000 people gathered at the Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt.

Modi's historic feat

Modi equalled the record of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957, and 1962 general elections. Alongside Modi, 30 cabinet ministers and five ministers of state with independent charge were sworn in.

Public reactions

Anupam Kher, mobbed by fans as he exited the Rashtrapati Bhavan, praised Modi, saying, "People have given him an opportunity to serve the country as PM for the third time. He is the country's leader," before singing 'Jay Jaykara'.

