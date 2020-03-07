Image Source : ANI Modi gets emotional after Janaushadi beneficiary breaks down during interaction with PM

While addressing the beneficiaries of the Janaushadhi Kendras on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi got emotional as a woman broke down during her interaction with PM. While narrating her story, Deepa Shah broke out and said it is due to Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana, she is getting medicines worth Rs 5,000 in just Rs 1,500.

Shah, who hailed from Dehradun, said doctors had given up on her health and they said that she will not be able to survive for long. But the usage of Generic medicines has changed her life.

She said, "Doctors had given up and said I couldn’t live. Not only did I live, but my costs also went down due to Generic medicines."

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional after Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana beneficiary Deepa Shah breaks down during interaction with PM. pic.twitter.com/Ihs2kRvkaI — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2020

Not only that, but Deepa Shah also told PM that she is now getting generic medicines at just Rs 1,500, which earlier used to cost her Rs 5,000. She thanked PM Modi for introducing Janaushadhi Kendras to common people like her and providing generic medicines at lower costs than the usual medicines in any medical store. After listening to her, PM Modi got emotional.

To mark the occasion of Janaushadhi Diwas, PM Modi interacted with several beneficiaries in various cities through a video press conference. While addressing the public, PM said, "every month, over one crore families are taking medicines from Jan Aushadhi stores."

He also said that over 6,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country have helped people save between Rs 2,000-2,500 crore.

ALSO READ | Use Namaste, instead of handshake, suggests PM Modi to prevent coronavirus

ALSO READ | Modi on Coronavirus says no need to panic, shares precautionary measures