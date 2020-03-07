Use Namaste, instead of handshake, suggests PM Modi to prevent coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Use Namaste, instead of handshake, suggests PM Modi to fight coronavirus

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday encouraged people to use the age-old Indian tradition of greeting with namaste, instead of using a normal handshake as one of the measures to prevent transmission of the novel coronavirus. He said this while addressing the beneficiaries of the Janaushadhi Kendras via video conferencing, to mark Janaushadhi Diwas on Saturday.

Apart from that, he urged people not to believe the rumours regarding coronavirus and consult a physician to clear doubts.

"I request people to not believe in hearsay and rumours on what to do and what not to do on coronavirus, whatever doubts you have please consult your doctor," PM said.

He further said, "Janaushadhi Day is not just a day to celebrate a scheme, but a day to connect with millions of Indians, millions of families, who have got great relief because of this scheme."

While addressing the public through video conferencing, PM Modi assured to expand Jan Aushadhi Kendras to every nook and corner of the country.

Janaushadhi Kendras have started in 700 out of the 728 districts in India. PM said that every month, over one crore families take medicines from Jan Aushadhi stores.

Currently, there are 6200 Janaushadhi Kendras which provide medicines for several diseases and provide different surgical instruments and medical equipment. Janaushadhi week is being celebrated from March 1 to 7.

