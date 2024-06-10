Modi 3.0: Sitharaman to Anupriya Patel, check portfolios of 7 women ministers in new NDA govt

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Women MPs taking oath as ministers at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government

Modi Cabinet 3.0: Seven women members, including Nirmala Sitharaman, Annapurna Devi and Anupriya Singh Patel, were sworn in as the ministers in the new Prime Minister Narendra Modi cabinet at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday (June 9). The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of ministers was held in the grand forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by many heads of state, political veterans and debutants, business tycoons and a few film stars adding a dash of stardust to the event. Modi equalled the feat of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

In the Modi 3.0 cabinet, the new women ministers include former Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Apna Dal MP Anupriya Patel, and BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje, Nimuben Bambhaniya, Raksha Khadse, Savitri Thakur, and Annpurna Devi. Sitharaman and Devi hold positions in the union cabinet, while the other women took oaths as ministers of state.

Check portfolios of 7 women ministers in new NDA govt

S.No. Cabinet Ministers Party Portfolio 1. Nirmala Sitharaman BJP Minister of Finance, Minister of Corporate Affairs 2. Annapurna Devi BJP Minister of Women and Child Development

MINISTERS OF STATE:

S.No. Ministers of State Party Portfolio 1. Anupriya Patel Apna Dal (Sonneylal) Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers 2. Shobha Karandlaje BJP Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Minister of State in the Ministry of Labour and Employment 3. Raksha Nikhil Khadse BJP Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports 4. Savitri Thakur BJP Ministry of Women and Child Development 5. Nimuben Bambhaniya BJP Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution

Also Read: Modi Cabinet 3.0: Amit Shah retains Home, Shivraj Singh Chouhan gets Agriculture | Check full list

Also Read: Modi Cabinet 3.0: Chirag Paswan to Kumaraswamy, check full list of portfolios allotted to NDA allies