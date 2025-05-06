Mock drills in India tomorrow: Check full list of participating districts across states and UTs The Ministry of Home Affairs has asked all states to conduct mock drills on Wednesday, given the "new and complex threats" that have emerged amid rising tensions with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

New Delhi:

The Union Home Ministry has directed all states and UTs to carry out mock drills on Wednesday (May 7) in response to "new and complex threats" that have surfaced, particularly in the wake of heightened tensions with Pakistan after the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

According to a Home Ministry communication, the drills will focus on a range of critical preparedness measures. These include the operationalisation of air raid warning sirens and the training of civilians, including students, in essential civil defence techniques. The aim is to equip them with the knowledge to protect themselves in emergency scenarios such as aerial strikes or other hostile incidents.

The exercise will also involve the implementation of crash blackout measures, simulating a power-outage scenario to reduce visibility during potential air raids.

Check full list of participating districts here

A total of 259 districts across 35 states and Union Territories are set to participate in the nationwide mock drill on Wednesday, as directed by the Union Home Ministry.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on April 22. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible.

Also Read:

Also Read: India-Pakistan tensions: Indian Army begins restoring decades-old bunkers along international border