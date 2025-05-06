Pakistan's anti-India UN move blows up in its face, questions raised on terror links and Pahalgam attack UN Security Council members voiced concern over Pakistan's recent missile tests and highlighted its nuclear rhetoric as a factor heightening tensions.

New York:

Pakistan suffered twin blows on Tuesday as its anti-India narrative, amid heightened tensions between the two nations, failed spectacularly at the United Nations during a closed-door meeting of the Security Council in New York.

Instead of taking any decisions on concerns raised by Islamabad over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty by India, the meeting remained inconclusive without any outcome, with no official statements, not even from any of the participating delegates.

To add insult to injury, sources said UN Security Council members raised tough questions for Pakistan at the informal session.

They refused to accept the "false flag" narrative and asked whether terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was likely to be involved and there was broad condemnation of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and recognition of the need for accountability.

"Some members specifically brought up targeting of tourists on the basis of their religious faith. Many members expressed concern that Pakistan’s missile tests and nuclear rhetoric were escalatory factors. Pakistan’s efforts to internationalise the situation also failed. They were advised to sought out the issues bilaterally with India," sources said.