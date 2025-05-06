In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians on April 22, tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a new high. The brutal incident, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir, has triggered heightened security responses across the nation. Taking serious note of the escalating threat, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directives to several states, urging them to conduct large-scale civil defence mock drills on May 7. These drills are aimed at assessing the country's preparedness in case of a hostile attack and at the same time raising awareness among the public. Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for "maximum restraint," saying that a "military solution is no solution." Condemning the attack, Guterres expressed grief over the relation between both countries reaching to a "boiling" point.
6:58 AM (IST)May 06, 2025
Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for 12th straight day, Indian Army responds promptly
Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the twelfth night in a row on Monday by launching unprovoked small arms firing, targeting several sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The firing was reported from across the border in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor. Notably, Pakistan has been violating the ceasefire continuously since the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people on April 22. Indian Army troops responded appropriately and with precision, retaliating in a measured and proportionate manner to the Pakistani aggression.
(Inputs from Manish Prasad)
6:50 AM (IST)May 06, 2025
Two terrorist associates arrested with arms and ammunition in J-K's Budgam
Two terrorist associates were arrested with arms and ammunition in the Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorist associates were held during a naka checking operation at Buchpora town on the outskirts of Srinagar. Security forces recovered a pistol, a grenade, and 15 live rounds from their possession.
6:43 AM (IST)May 06, 2025
India-Pak tensions: MHA asks several states to conduct mock drills on May 7
In a boost to civil defence preparations amid tensions with Pakistan, the Union Home Ministry has decided to organise Civil Defence Exercise and Rehearsal across 244 categorised districts on May 7. According to a letter written to Chief Secretaries, the Union Home Ministry said the exercise aims to assess and enhance the readiness of Civil Defence mechanisms across states and Union Territories. The exercise is planned up to the village level.
