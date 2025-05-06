Live India-Pakistan tensions: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for 12th straight day, Indian Army retaliates India-Pakistan tensions Live: Tensions have risen with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The government has said that the perpetrators will be given severe punishment.

New Delhi:

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians on April 22, tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a new high. The brutal incident, which took place in Jammu and Kashmir, has triggered heightened security responses across the nation. Taking serious note of the escalating threat, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued directives to several states, urging them to conduct large-scale civil defence mock drills on May 7. These drills are aimed at assessing the country's preparedness in case of a hostile attack and at the same time raising awareness among the public. Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called for "maximum restraint," saying that a "military solution is no solution." Condemning the attack, Guterres expressed grief over the relation between both countries reaching to a "boiling" point.