Mizoram to launch first-ever rail service after independence, PM Modi to inaugurate Mizoram will soon launch its first-ever rail service with the inauguration of the Barabi-Sairang railway line by Prime Minister Modi on September 13, connecting Aizawl to the national rail network.

Aizawl:

In a historic move, Mizoram will soon witness the commencement of rail services for the first time since independence. Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Barabi-Sairang railway line on September 13, making it a significant milestone for the state. With this inauguration, Aizawl, the capital of Mizoram, will finally make its way onto India’s railway map. The Sairang station is located near the capital, Aizawl.

Train services, including Rajdhani Express

During an event in Aizawl on Friday, the Chief Minister confirmed that Prime Minister Modi would arrive in Aizawl on September 12 and stay overnight. On September 13, Modi will inaugurate the new railway line. Lalduhoma further mentioned that he had discussed the Prime Minister's visit with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. He also revealed plans to make Sairang station a world-class facility, with services like the Rajdhani Express running from there.

Connecting Aizawl to Silchar

According to officials, the 51.38-kilometer railway line is part of the central government’s "Act East" policy, aimed at enhancing connectivity and economic integration in the northeastern region. This new railway line will connect Aizawl to Silchar in Assam and, by extension, link Mizoram to the rest of the country via the national rail network. This project is hailed as a remarkable engineering achievement, featuring 48 tunnels spanning 12.8 kilometers, 55 large bridges, and 87 smaller bridges. The highest bridge, numbered 196, stands at a towering height of 104 meters, surpassing even the height of the Qutub Minar.

IRCTC and Mizoram government collaboration

In a move to promote tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mizoram government. The deal, inked earlier this month, focuses on promoting tourism in the state. Under the agreement, IRCTC will function as the marketing agency, while the Mizoram government will provide access to tourism infrastructure, including the Mizoram Tourism Lodge. Both parties will collaborate on developing "curated travel packages" aimed at attracting tourists to the region.

Boosting connectivity and economic growth

The new railway line, once operational, will significantly improve access to the hilly state of Mizoram. The railway services will extend from Aizawl to Sairang, making travel easier and more convenient for residents and tourists alike. This will undoubtedly boost economic opportunities, opening up new avenues for business and tourism in the region. The completion of this line is seen as a major step toward improving transportation and promoting regional development in the northeastern part of India.

As the state gears up for this transformation, the inauguration of the Barabi-Sairang railway line stands as a testament to India’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in its northeastern states.