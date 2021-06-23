Follow us on Image Source : PTI TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty busts fake Covid vaccination drive in Kolkata.

A fake Covid vaccination drive for transgenders, specially-abled persons was busted in Kolkata, says Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mimi Chakraborty. The accused who was running the drive has been arrested.

"I was approached by a man who introduced himself as an IAS officer and said he was running a special drive for transgenders & specially-abled persons and requested for my presence," Mimi Chakraborty said.

"I took Covishield vaccine at the camp to motivate people for taking jabs. But I never received a confirmation message from CoWIN. I lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police and the accused was arrested. He was using a car with a blue beacon and fake sticker," the TMC MP added.

Meanwhile, as the vaccination drive is underway in the country, rural areas administered 63.68 per cent of the total vaccinations carried out on Monday, the first day when the revised vaccination guidelines came into force.

Out of the total vaccine doses administered on the day, 56.09 lakh vaccines were given from rural vaccination centres, while the urban areas recorded vaccination of 31.9 lakh people.

VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, in a statement released on Wednesday, informed that particular emphasis has been given on rural coverage of vaccination.

"The rural coverage is intense and in a good proportion. The vaccination numbers from Monday (June 21, 2021) were almost in proportion to the rural-urban population division in the country. It proves that it is possible to take the vaccination drive to the rural and remote areas."

Paul further informed that 71 per cent of the vaccination centres are in rural areas. He also said no glitches were seen in the CoWIN platform while administering such a huge number of vaccine doses (88.09 lakh) on Monday.

"A total of 92 per cent vaccine doses were administered from government centres on June 21, 2021," he said.

