Centre approves allocation of additional free foodgrain to 80 crore people under PMGKAY till November

The Centre has approved further allocation of additional foodgrain to National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (Phase IV)- for another period of five months i.e. July to November. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

The government will provide 5 kg of foodgrain per person every month free of cost to 81.35 crore beneficiaries covered under National Food Security Act (NFSA) (Antyodaya Anna Yojana and Priority Households) including those covered under Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The sanction of the additional food-grain free of cost to a maximum of 81.35 crore individuals under TPDS at 5 kg per person per month for five months would entail an estimated food subsidy of Rs.64,031 crore.

As Government of India is bearing the entire expenditure towards this Scheme without any contribution by States/UTs, an additional expenditure of about Rs.3,234.85 crore would be required to be met towards transportation and handling and FPS dealers’ margins etc. by Government of India. Thus, the total estimated expenditure to be borne by Government of India will be Rs.67,266.44 crore.

The allocation in terms of wheat/rice shall be decided by the Department of Food & Public Distribution.

Also, the Department of Food and Public Distribution may decide on the extension of the lifting/distribution period under Phase III and Phase IV of PMGKAY as per operational requirements, arising out of adverse weather conditions like monsoon, snowfall, etc. and supply chain and Covid-induced constraints.

The total outgo in terms of foodgrains may be approximately 204 LMT. Additional allocation will ameliorate the hardships faced by poor due to economic disruption caused by coronavirus.

No poor family will suffer on account of non-availability of food-grains due to disruption in the next five years.

