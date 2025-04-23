Military-grade weapons, trained Pakistani handlers: What initial probe into Pahalgam terror attack reveals Forensic analysis and survivor accounts have confirmed the use of military-grade weapons and communication equipment in the Pahalgam terror attack, pointing to logistical support from trained handlers.

New Delhi:

Forensic analysis and survivor testimony confirmed the use of military-grade weapons and communication devices, indicating logistical support from trained handlers in the Pahalgam terror attack. Intelligence intercepts suggested direct links to operatives based in Pakistan, with digital footprints traced to safe houses in Muzaffarabad and Karachi, sources said.

The Resistance Front (TRF), which has previously claimed responsibility for similar attacks, justified the killings as retaliation against what they describe as demographic engineering in Kashmir, a reference to the resettlement of Indian citizens post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

Terror groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba continue to receive financial aid, training, and strategic backing from within Pakistan. Camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) offer advanced military training and logistical support. Hawala channels and front NGOs serve as covert funding mechanisms. Investigations and intercepted communications consistently link attacks to Pakistani handlers. TRF operates as a proxy to maintain plausible deniability for Pakistan’s state involvement in terrorism.

Pashto-speaking terrorists assisted by local recruits in attack

Sources have also revealed that around 4 terrorists were involved in the dastardly attack on Tuesday that left 26 tourists, mostly non-locals, dead. Out of these, two are believed to be Pashto-speaking foreign terrorists who were assisted by local terror recruits. The terrorists fired at least 50 rounds from AK-47 rifles for around 20 minutes while approaching people and asking their name and religion. Those who were found to be Hindus were shot dead in cold blood.

Security agencies have also released sketches and a photograph of the terrorists involved in the attack. The attackers have been identified as Asif Fauji, Suleman Shah, and Abu Talha.

The assailants are believed to be members of TRF, a proxy outfit of the banned terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

Baisaran, often referred to as "Mini Switzerland" for its breathtaking scenery and sweeping views, is situated around six kilometres uphill from Pahalgam. A popular destination among both domestic and international tourists, it sees a surge of visitors during the spring and summer seasons and is typically teeming with activity.