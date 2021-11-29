Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi fears he may be kidnapped again

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Mehul Choksi is taken in a wheelchair to the Magistrates court by police after his arrest for illegal entry into the country, in Roseau, Dominica.

Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi fears that he might be kidnapped again and may be taken to Guyana, from where he may be taken away in an unlawful and illegal manner.

Mehul Choksi, in an exclusive interview with news agency ANI, said, "I may be coerced and kidnapped once again, and taken to Guyana, where there is a strong Indian presence, which may be utilized to spirit me away in an unlawful and illegal manner."

Choksi alleged, "I am currently confined to the limits of my house in Antigua, my poor health doesn't allow me to move anywhere else, and the traumatizing experience I suffered at the hands of my Indian captors led to an irreversible degradation."

While speaking about his health condition, Choksi said, "I'm seeking help for the disastrous state of my mental health as I am consumed by constant fear, numbed by the shock of my experiences in the past few months. I am unable to step outside my house despite my doctors' recommendations and I seek to avoid the limelight at all costs now."

Choksi said his poor health doesn't allow him to go and do anything.

"My lawyers are fighting cases in both Antigua and Dominica and I have complete faith that I shall emerge victorious because I am an Antiguan Citizen who was kidnapped, abducted and taken against my will to a different country," Mehul Choksi alleged.

He further said, "It is a matter of record the extent to which certain governments are willing to go to secure my presence, but I repose full faith in the legal systems of commonwealth countries and I'm sure that justice will prevail in the end."

Choksi, wanted in a Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud case in India, had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen.

The 62-year-old fugitive was detained in neighbouring island country of Dominica for illegal entry after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend.

His lawyers alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.

(with ANI inputs)

