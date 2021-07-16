Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi alleges kidnapping attempt by Indian agencies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mehul Choksi is taken in a wheelchair to the Magistrates court by police after his arrest for illegal entry into the country, in Roseau, Dominica. (FILE)

Absconding diamantaire Mehul Choksi has accused Indian law enforcement agencies of trying to kidnap him. In a voice note sent to India TV through his lawyer, Choksi said that he couldn't imagine that after closing his business and seizing all properties, the agencies attempted to kidnap him.

"I couldn't imagine that Indian agencies after closing my all business and seizing my protests, made attempt to kidnap me," he said in the voice note.

Choksi has returned to Antigua and Barbuda, his abode since 2018, after nearly 51 days of custody in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry which his lawyers claim was a kidnapping plan. The 62-year-old was granted bail by Dominica High Court to travel back to Antigua for seeking medical help from a neurologist based there and return to face trial when given fitness clearance by his doctors.

After depositing bail money of EC Dollars 10000, Choksi in a light green shirt and khaki shorts flew back to Antigua in a chartered plane, Antigua News Room reported. Officials of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda met him at the airport.

The issue of his return was brought before the Cabinet under Prime Minister Gaston Browne while it was in session. The Cabinet observed that Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda will continue to investigate the claims of Choksi's kidnapping and cases of revoking his citizenship and his extradition will continue in the courts there.

Choksi, wanted in Rs 13,500 crore bank fraud case in India, had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda where he has been staying after fleeing India. He was detained in neighbouring island country of Dominica for illegal entry on May 24 after a possible romantic escapade with his rumoured girlfriend. His lawyers alleged that he was abducted from Jolly Harbour in Antigua on May 23 by policemen looking like Antiguan and Indian and brought to Dominica on a boat.



While seeking bail in Dominica, Choksi had attached his medical reports including CT scan reports which showed "mildly worsening hematoma". The doctors recommend an urgent review of his medical condition by a neurologist and a neurosurgical consultant. Going by medical reports, the high court allowed Choksi to return to Antigua for his treatment.

