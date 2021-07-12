Mehul Choksi gets bail from Dominica High Court on medical grounds

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ANI Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi.

Fugitive diamond businessman Mehul Choksi was granted bail by Dominica High Court on medical grounds on Monday. The court was set to hear Choksi's bail plea on July 23, however, it was preponed following an application by the Indian diamantaire.

Choksi, in his plea, had requested the court to grant him bail on the pretext of getting medical treatment for his neurological issues in Antigua.

The court has set certain conditions for Choksi for his bail. These are:

-Choksi should return to Antigua for specialize medical attention that is not available in Dominica as recommended by the State.

- The Antiguan neurologist Dr. Hayden Osborne must make known any changes in Choksi's health matter.

- Mehul Choksi must pay $10,000ec dollars to the courts to secure his appearance before the magistrate court in Dominica

- Applicant must notify high court and must make known his address in Antigua and Barbuda and must not change that address and if changed must be made, must notify and update the address previously given.

Choksi, who went missing from Antigua and Barbuda where he had been living since 2018 after his escape from India, was arrested on May 23 in neighbouring Dominica for illegal entry. He was declared a prohibited immigrant by the Ministry of Immigration in Dominica.

Choksi, 62, is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,500-crore scam in the Punjab National Bank.

