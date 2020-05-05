Mehbooba Mufti's detention under PSA extended by 3 months

Mehbooba Mufti/File

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been extended by three months. Mehbooba was detained on August 5 last year when Centre abrogated special status of the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti was first taken into preventive detention and later booked under the stringent public safety act (PSA). After being initially kept at the Hari Niwas guesthouse in Srinagar, she was later shifted to a tourism department hut in the Chashma Shashi area. From there she was moved to a government quarter in the transport yard lane in Srinagar.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah was released in March after the J&K government revoked his detention orders under Public Safety Act (PSA), more than seven months after he was detained.

