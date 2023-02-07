Measures to resolve tension along LAC underway: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Lt Gen Dwivedi said the Northern Command is in a high state of readiness and morale.

The Army on Tuesday said it was ready to give a befitting response to any sort of aggression from the Chinese side in Ladakh, maintaining that the integrity of the country was being ensured through physical patrolling. Addressing the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony here, General officer Commanding in Chief Lt General Upendra Dwivedi said that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war brought forth many lessons such as the employment of disrutpive and dual-use technologies.

"On the LAC, our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergised action by the Indian Armed Forces. Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of Forces and a strong intent with complete synergy among the three services," he said.

Measures to resolve the tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) are also simultaneously underway. "I assure you that the LAC in Eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured," he added.

Lt Gen Dwivedi said the Northern Command is in a high state of readiness and morale. "The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh poses many challenges in terrain and operational dynamics, especially from different adversaries along the Northern and Western borders. We are committed to defending India's sovereignty and territorial integrity while upholding the democratic traditions of the Nation."

"We are maintaining a constant vigil, monitoring all developments and will take all necessary steps to protect our national interests," he said.

The Army commander noted that cyber and space have emerged as new domains of warfare. "Information warfare, cyber and space have emerged as new domains of warfare. Gray zone warfare in both the kinetic and non-kinetic domains is a challenge and we have adapted well to the ambiguities associated with strategies," he said.

