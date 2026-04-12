LSG vs GT live cricket score: Gujarat Titans strike early in Lucknow

Lucknow:

The stage is set for the 19th game of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026, the clash sees Lucknow Super Giants taking on Gujarat Titans at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. It is worth noting that both sides will be coming into the game on the back of brilliant performances and wins, and both sides will aim to maintain their winning run. LSG registered a thrilling victory against Kolkata Knight Riders as Mukul Choudhary pulled off an exceptional performance in the middle order. The side currently sits in fifth place in the standings with two wins and one loss in three matches.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans have also played three games in the tournament and have won one game and lost the remaining two. With two points to their name, GT occupies 7th place in the standings, and the Shubman Gill-led side will aim to get back to form, especially since the side will be coming into the clash on the back of a thrilling victory against Delhi Capitals. The clash saw David Miller unable to finish off the run chase as GT registered their first win of the ongoing season.