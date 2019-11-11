Goods train derails after collision with oil tanker in Mathura; 1 dead

At least one person was killed, while three others were injured after an oil tanker collided with a goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura late on Sunday. The incident was reported while the oil tanker was moving from Aligarh towards the Mathura refinery. The railway track has been damaged in the accident, which lead to the derailment of the goods train. Two bikes were also damaged in the accident

Commenting on the incident, SSP Mathura, Shalabh Mathur said, "The empty oil tanker going from Aligarh towards Mathura refinery met with an accident. Three people got injured while two bikes also got damaged in the accident."

"Apparently, the tanker was running at high speed and had ruptured the right-hand side of the track and collided with the goods train which was going towards Mathura. The track got damaged due to which trains have been stopped. The track is being cleared and fire team and the team of the refinery has reached the spot to ensure that no inflammable material is there," he said.

"The injured have been shifted to hospital and are being treated, said the SSP.

While the relative of one of the injured told that he died after reaching the hospital.

"He met with an accident here while returning after buying medicine. The rear end of the tanker collided with his bike. He was taken to hospital but died," said Raju.

The track is being cleared by the railway officials.

