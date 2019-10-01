Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE Mathura: NGT allows e-rickshaws on Govardhan Parikrama marg

In a major relief for pilgrims visiting Uttar Pradesh's Mathura town, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has paved the way for plying of e-rickshaws and organising of 'bhandaras' (community feasts) in its Govardhan area, with certain conditions.

The residents have been allowed to use their vehicles after obtaining passes, said the Green bench on Monday, headed by Justice Raghuvendra S. Rathore, after it had allowed plying of e-rickshaws on the Parikrama marg, subject to a maximum four passengers with a fixed fare of Rs 100 per person, along with a display of their permit.

The Tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Mathura-based Giriraj Parikrama Sanrakshan Sansthan and others, seeking compliance of its August 4, 2015 directions.

It passed the order while considering the recommendations made by the committee it constituted last month, to plan out the route for plying of battery-operated rickshaws and other facilities in Govardhan and its neighbouring areas.

The Tribunal in its order stated, "Each rickshaw should be allowed to ply four persons only and the fare to be fixed at Rs 100 per person. The rickshaws are to be plied only on the left side of Parikrama marg. In the entire marg, there would be nine parking places and the rickshaws would be allotted an area."

"However, plying of non-registered e-rickshaws in the route is prohibited. The transport and the Police Departments will take appropriate action against non-registered rickshaws," the order said.

The Tribunal said that the permission for holding of 'bhandaras' will be granted by Govardhan's Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), with requisite conditions, including cleaning of garbage.

"A person allotted space for 'bhandara' shall pay Rs 5,000 as security deposit for three days, which would be refundable. But the amount will be deducted from the deposit in case of any violation reported. A deposit of Rs 2,000 per day shall be made for the purpose of garbage collection and to maintain cleanliness in the area," stated the Tribunal's order.

The SDM has been directed to open a separate account in a bank for deposit of such amount. Holding of 'bhandaras' will be prohibited at certain places on the Parikrama marg.

"Vehicles owned by local residents would be issued passes on the basis of the Aadhaar card. They shall also be issued temporary vehicle passes on special occasions like marriages/other like programmes or in emergency situations so that no inconvenience is caused to people attending such programmes," the order said.

Advocate for applicant Sarthak Chaturvedi said the decision is appropriate and everyone should follow it.

