Mastermind behind attack on singer Rahul Fazilpuria deported to India Popular Bollywood and Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria, who is best known for his songs like 'Kar Gayi Chull', '2 Many Girls', '32 Bore' and others, was attacked in July near Badshahpur on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram.

Sunil Sardhania, the mastermind behind the attack on singer-rapper Rahul Fazilpuria, has been deported to India. Sardhania has claimed responsibility for firing at the vehicle of the singer on Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram on July 14 and the murder of close associate Rohit Shokeen, who was shot dead in Gurugram's Sector 77 on August 4.

Sardhanaia was initially based in Jerusalem. He was then detained in Zurich, Switzerland, and deported to India.

The Haryanvi singer, who is best known for his songs like 'Kar Gayi Chull', '2 Many Girls', '32 Bore', and others, was attacked in a shocking firing incident in Gurugram on July 14, 2025. It is being said that a gunshot was fired near Badshahpur on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. Fortunately, the singer narrowly escaped the attack.

Reportedly, some unidentified people arrived in a TATA Punch car and opened fire at singer Fazilpuria. After this firing, the Haryanvi singer quickly drove away from the spot in his vehicle. It must be noted that the incident took place near Fazilpur village on the SPR (Southern Peripheral Road) main road. Two rounds of bullets were fired at his car. Police have arrested several suspects in the case.

In August, Rohit Shokeen, a close associate of Fazilpuria and a property dealer, was shot dead by bike-borne assailants on SPR Road in Gurugram's Sector 77. Soon after the killing, Sardhanaia claimed responsibility for the murder on social media.

The police investigation later revealed that the incident was likely linked to gang rivalry and financial disputes involving crores of rupees. During the probe, Rohit's friend Deepak Nandal emerged as a prime suspect, as Shokeen had allegedly insulted him and failed to repay borrowed money. Authorities have since arrested several shooters believed to be connected to the crime.

Who is Rahul Fazilpuria?

Rahul Yadav alias Rahul Fazilpuria is known to be a close friend of popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav. Earlier this year, both their names came up in a controversial case involving the alleged use of snake venom and live snakes during the shooting of a music video. For the unversed, he has huge popularity on social media and has 1.2 million followers on the social media networking application Instagram.

