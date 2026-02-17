Punjab: Mohali's Fortis Hospital receives bomb threat; police on alert as CM Mann receives treatment

Mohali:

Fortis Hospital in Punjab’s Mohali and nearby schools have received a bomb threat on Tuesday. Punjab Police and security agencies are on high alert as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is also admitted to Fortis Hospital for treatment.

The threat has been issued in the name of the Khalistan National Army. Similar threats have been reported in Mohali and Chandigarh before, but they have turned out to be hoaxes. Despite this, Punjab Police is proactively investigating the matter.

CM Mann was readmitted to Fortis Hospital in Mohali on Monday evening, just hours after being discharged. According to sources, he returned to the hospital due to exhaustion.

Earlier, Mann had left the hospital and traveled directly to Moga to participate in an event as part of the anti-drug campaign, Yudh Nashian Virudh. After addressing the gathering there, he returned to the hospital for further care.

Several schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat

Ahmedabad schools were put on high alert on Monday after authorities received threatening emails warning of explosions, officials said. The emails reportedly contained messages about turning India into Khalistan, sparking fear among students, staff, and parents.

The emails, written in Punjabi, were sent to several schools across the city. In response, the Ahmedabad Police deployed additional personnel to ensure safety and began thorough inspections of school premises.

"Several schools in Ahmedabad received bomb threats through email. The threat mail also mentioned 'turning India into Khalistan'," Ahmedabad District Education Officer was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Bomb threat to Mohali schools

Last week, sixteen schools in Mohali, Punjab, were shaken by bomb threats, causing widespread panic. However, the scare proved to be false, as thorough searches by approximately 300 police personnel found no suspicious items.

Subsequently, the Punjab Police announced that a first information report (FIR) would be lodged, and the matter has been handed over to the Cyber Cell to trace the source of the threatening email.