Gunshots fired at famous Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria in Gurugram Famous Haryani singer Rahul Fazilpuria narrowly escaped a firing incident carried out by unknown attackers on the SPR road near Gurugram on Monday.

New Delhi:

Popular Bollywood and Haryanvi singer Rahul Fazilpuria, who is best known for his songs like 'Kar Gayi Chull', '2 Many Girls', '32 Bore' and others, was targeted in a shocking firing incident in Gurugram on Monday, July 14, 2025. It is being said that a gunshot was fired near Badshahpur on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) in Gurugram. Fortunately, the singer narrowly escaped unharmed.