Farhan Akhtar's sports drama 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' to re-release in theatres on this date | Deets Inside Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial sports biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is going to be re-released on the silver screens this week. Read further to know the details here.

Bollywood actor-turned-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's sports drama biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is all set to be released on the big screens this week. The iconic biographical drama, which is based on the life of an Indian athlete, Milkha Singh, was initially released in 2013 and features Farhan Akhtar, Kousi Orfahli, Pawan Malhotra, Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta and others in the lead roles.

For the unversed, this Bollywood film was directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Prasoon Joshi. The docudrama film was well-received by the audience and critics upon its release. The film, which was made under a budget of Rs 30 crore, managed to earn Rs 168 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Critics have given this film a total of 8.2 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag re-release date

The film 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' will be released on Friday, July 18, 2025. By sharing the post on the social media messaging application Instagram, PVR INOX made this announcement on Monday, July 14, 2025. The caption of the post reads, "The legend runs again! Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is returning to the big screen. Relive the inspiring journey of the Flying Sikh with our Curated Shows! #BhaagMilkhaBhaag re-releasing at PVR INOX on July 18!"

Social media users were quick to react to this post and have expressed their excitement over this announcement. One user wrote, "There is no way I’m missing this one." Another user commented, "Was rooting for this to happen. Best decision finest movie ever made on sports." Instagram users also praised Sonam Kapoor's performance in the film. One user wrote, "Sonam Kapoor is fantastic as Biro in this film. Totally in love with her performance."

